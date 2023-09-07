Police appeal after man, 34, dies in lorry crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 34-year-old pedestrian died in a crash involving a lorry on the M5.
Officers attended the scene near Tiverton on the Devon and Somerset border between junctions 27 and 26 at about 05:30 BST on Wednesday.
The man, from the Northamptonshire area, died at the scene.
The road was closed for a forensic investigation, with the southbound carriageway reopening at 10:00 BST and the northbound at 16:00 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact them.
