Scottish government to fund geese control schemes

The Scottish government has agreed to fund measures to control numbers of resident greylag geese on some of Scotland's islands.

A previous government-funded scheme that managed populations of the geese through culling ended last summer.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Crofting Federation (SFC) said there had since been an "explosion" in numbers and the birds were damaging pastures and crops through their grazing and droppings.

The Scottish government is to put £50,000 towards new schemes for Orkney, Lewis and Harris, Uist, Tiree and Coll over the next two years.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said she had listened to concerns raised by crofters and farmers.