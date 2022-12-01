A 4x4 heading to Ukraine to deliver aid that has been stranded in Germany for eight days should be back on the road next week.

Oleh, a Ukrainian refugee living in Towcester, Northamptonshire, had started his journey to Lviv when he broke down on 23 November.

The RAC initially said it could not help as it was a one-way journey, but will now contribute to repairs as it is a humanitarian trip.

Steve Challen, from the Tove Benefice, which organised the donations, said the mission had received offers of help in both the UK and Germany.