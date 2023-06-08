Nurses balloted over revised Manx Care pay offer
At a glance
Members of the Royal College of Nursing are to vote on a further offer from Manx Care
The new deal proposes a consolidated lump sum of £1,000
There are about 500 members of the union on the Isle of Man
A vote on whether to take industrial action is still ongoing
- Published
Nurses on the Isle of Man are to be balloted on a revised pay offer from Manx Care.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were already taking part in a vote on whether they would be willing to take strike action.
That was after a previous offer of a 2% pay rise, on top of 4% awarded last October, with an unconsolidated £300 lump sum, was rejected.
The new offer from the healthcare body has proposed a consolidated lump sum of £1,000.
The dispute over pay has continued for almost two years, with nurses originally seeking a 15% pay rise for the 2021-22 and 2022-2023 years.
The union's 500 members on the island will now be asked to vote in an online pay consultation from on 12 until 21 June.
Strike action ballot
A postal ballot on whether members would be support industrial action is also set to continue until 21 June.
An RCN spokeswoman said the second vote on the pay offer would run simultaneously because the union did not "want any further delays for action should members vote to reject this latest offer".
RCN operations manager for the north west Paul Wood said: "Our members have waited a long time to be asked if they were willing to take strike action."
"The best course of action was to enable our members to be able to vote on strike action and their pay," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk