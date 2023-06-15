More Cardiff roads to be closed to cars for school run
More traffic-free zones are being set up around schools in the capital as part of plans to improve road safety for children.
From September three more schools will join Cardiff Council's School Streets Scheme, which 16 schools have already signed up to.
Only vehicle with valid permits will be able to access the zones during school run hours.
The news comes as the council is set to launch another trial in part of Llanishen restricting traffic six days of the week.
The schools which are being added to the School Streets Scheme are Ysgol Pwll Coch, Fitzalan High, Kitchener Primary and St Paul's Church in Wales Primary.
This will mean the closure of Lawrenny Avenue, Railway Terrace and Bromsgrove Street during peak drop-off and pick-up times.
Permits normally last an academic year, from 1 September to 31 July and are free to access for those who are eligible according to the council’s website.
The scheme affects 26 roads across the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The trial in Llanishen is aimed at stopping drivers from using a shortcut on Fishguard Road and Crystal Glen during peak traffic times, the scheme starts on 19 June.
Those who are eligible to apply for the free digital permit have been urged to do so before the scheme goes live.