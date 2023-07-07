Endangered lemur twins born at Jersey Zoo
Twin black and white ruffed lemurs, which are critically endangered, have been born at Jersey Zoo.
Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust confirmed the pair were born on 29 April and were the first of their kind in the island for almost 30 years.
"It was an incredibly special moment," senior mammal keeper Rachel Cowen said.
"We were thrilled when we got a lovely pair of twins. They're thriving and doing really well."
Speaking about the baby lemurs' mother, Ms Cowen added: "As soon as we realised she was pregnant we were all getting really excited.
"They don't have names yet. We also don't know what sex they are.
"We're very hands off so we're not going to know for a little while."
