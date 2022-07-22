Plans for Les Genats Estate redevelopment progressing
A large-scale redevelopment of the largest States owned housing estate in Guernsey will completely change the make-up of properties and the landscape of the area, the States said.
They said the Les Genats redevelopment will better address the island's affordable housing requirements.
The Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) is now working with architects to design a plan for the area that will, subject to final approvals, take place over several years.
Although a timeline has not been released, the States said it hopes the GHA will be in a position to submit plans by early autumn.
Currently 111 of the 138 properties in the estate are identical three-bed properties.
The site is designed in an "extremely outdated" layout that is not conducive with modern day housing design planning, the States said.
The aim of the project is to break the estate up, and move away from the make-up being mostly three-bed social rental units.
Instead, it will be replaced with a mix of property sizes and a range of affordable housing units - social rental, partial ownership and key worker - to create a "more diverse and community-blended" area.