Plans to convert town's former M&S store
Plans to convert a former Marks and Spencer store into homes and shops are due to be considered.
Newark and Sherwood District Council said its cabinet was due to consider the proposals for the town centre building on 21 February.
If approved, the council will use money from the government's Towns Fund to develop the site.
The authority said construction was likely to begin around Christmas 2023 with completion in summer 2025.
The council said the plans would see the site, on Stodman Street, converted into 29 homes and two refurbished retail units.
David Lloyd, co-chair of Newark Town Board and council leader, said: "By repurposing an important site in the centre of the town, we hope to inject new life in the area."
'New life'
He added the council hoped to appoint a building contractor imminently, subject to approval.
The council said it had completed preliminary work at the site, including the removal of large amounts of asbestos.
It said it had conducted a "vigorous search" to find a retailer to occupy the store but nobody had stepped forward as the unit was too large for most traders in town centre locations.
The development is one of many projects being funded by the town board's application to the government's Towns Fund.
Other projects include a £3m restoration of Newark Castle, a £2.1m cultural project and the £4.4m Newark Gateway project, which aims to bring more business and employment opportunities to the town.
