A sub-postmistress left homeless when she was falsely accused amid the Post Office scandal has made a donation to the charity that came to her aid.

Rubbina Shaheen, from Shrewsbury, was jailed for a year in 2010 after being wrongfully convicted of false accounting and theft.

She and her husband, Mohamed, lost their home and were forced to live in a van before Shrewsbury Ark came to their aid with blankets, sleeping bags and food.

They have given the charity £2,400 from an interim pay-out they received after her convictions were overturned.