Couple's vessel grounded in river for hours
A couple waited seven-and-a-half hours for high tide after their vessel ran aground on a river in Cornwall.
Falmouth Coastguard said a husband, wife and their dog had become "stuck in the mud" on the River Fowey at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.
The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Fowey assisted in retrieving the vessel at high tide at about 21:00 BST.
Peter Boulter, from Falmouth Coastguard, said he had kept in touch with the couple: "I spoke to the lady and they said they were all fine and her and her husband hadn't managed to kill each other yet."
The alarm was raised at about 16:50 BST to coastguard teams, who had to wait until high tide to be able to rescue them.
Mr Boulter said: "They miscalculated the time they went up the river and got stuck in the mud.
"I made a few phone calls to make sure they were alright throughout the day."
