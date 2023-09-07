A couple waited seven-and-a-half hours for high tide after their vessel ran aground on a river in Cornwall.

Falmouth Coastguard said a husband, wife and their dog had become "stuck in the mud" on the River Fowey at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Fowey assisted in retrieving the vessel at high tide at about 21:00 BST.

Peter Boulter, from Falmouth Coastguard, said he had kept in touch with the couple: "I spoke to the lady and they said they were all fine and her and her husband hadn't managed to kill each other yet."