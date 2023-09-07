A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Devon.

Police said one motorbike - a blue Suzuki GSXR1300R Hayabusa - had been involved in the crash and the rider had been part of a group of bikers riding between Princetown and Yelverton.

The rider, from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital.

The road was closed for forensic investigations and reopened at about 03:55 BST on Thursday.