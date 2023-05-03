Courier hit by van injured brain, inquest hears
- Published
A delivery driver who died after being hit and dragged under his van sustained numerous injuries including to his brain, an inquest has heard.
Mark Lang, 54, from Cardiff, died on 15 April after more than two weeks in hospital.
The courier was left critically injured following the incident on 28 March in North Road, Cardiff.
A coroner said his death was likely "violent in nature" and would "require further investigation".
A post mortem examination found Mr Lang's provisional causes of death to be brain injuries, traumatic cardiac arrest and blunt force injuries to the trunk, the inquest at Pontypridd heard.
Area coroner Patricia Morgan adjourned the inquest for six months.
She added: “I wish to take this opportunity to express deep condolences to Mr Lang’s family at this difficult time”.
Mr Lang’s partner previously described him as "a good man with a lot of love to give".
Christopher Elgifari, 31, has been charged with attempted murder.
He will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 10 May.