Work has started on a new sports club, to upgrade ageing facilities which used to be owned by British Sugar.

The new Allscott Sports Club in Shropshire will include a new two-storey clubhouse, five football pitches and two bowling greens.

The village near Wellington used to be home to a sugar beet factory, but when it closed, 16 years ago, the sports club became independent.

It is building the facilities with the help of a £475,000 grant from the Football Foundation.