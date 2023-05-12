A Covid-19 memorial garden has been opened as a space for residents who lost loved ones in the pandemic.

The garden, located within Telford Town Park, Shropshire, features benches, trees and wild meadow areas, the council said.

A centrepiece sculpture will be installed later this year after families had their say on the design.

“I hope local people will find solace in this space, surrounded by nature," councillor Carolyn Healy said.

Bird and bat boxes will also be installed at the one-acre (0.4 hectare) site, the council added.