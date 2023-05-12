Town opens Covid-19 memorial garden for families

The garden being opened

The Covid-19 memorial garden is within Telford Town Park, Shropshire

Genevieve Tudor
Journalist, BBC Radio Shropshire

A Covid-19 memorial garden has been opened as a space for residents who lost loved ones in the pandemic.

The garden, located within Telford Town Park, Shropshire, features benches, trees and wild meadow areas, the council said.

A centrepiece sculpture will be installed later this year after families had their say on the design.

“I hope local people will find solace in this space, surrounded by nature," councillor Carolyn Healy said.

Bird and bat boxes will also be installed at the one-acre (0.4 hectare) site, the council added.

Telford and Wrekin Council

The garden featured trees, benches and wild meadow areas, the council said

