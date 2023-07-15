A picturesque reservoir that went viral on TikTok during the pandemic is being sold for about a third of the price of an average nearby home.

Brombil Reservoir in Margam, Port Talbot, saw a surge of visitors after images spread across Instagram and TikTok during Covid.

It has now been put up for sale for £75,000 - with the average house price, external in the surrounding area being around £220,000.

"It’s certainly unusual," said estate agent Robin James about the listing, who added he had sold ponds but "definitely never a reservoir".