Driver seriously hurt after coach and car crash
- Published
A woman is being treated for serious injuries after crash involving a car and a coach in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police were called to the incident on the A497 in Boduan just outside Pwllheli at around 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, who was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa, was airlifted to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
The coach driver was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with minor injuries.
North Wales Police have urged witnesses to contact the force.