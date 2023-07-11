Appeal over mother's murder after 1987 Bowie gig
At a glance
Antoinette Smith disappeared hours after a Bowie concert in 1987
The mother of two was missing for almost nine months
Her remains were then found in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains
Gardaí have renewed their appeal, saying relationships may have changed.
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Ireland in 1987 have renewed their appeal for information on the 36th anniversary of her disappearance.
Antoinette Smith, a 27-year-old mother of two young children, went missing hours after she attended David Bowie's Slane concert on 11 July 1987.
Her remains were found on a mountain near the border between County Dublin and County Wicklow nine months later.
Gardaí (Irish police) have urged anyone with information to contact them.
In their appeal, officers said Ms Smith attended the concert in County Meath with a friend and the pair returned to Dublin by bus that same Saturday evening.
Their bus arrived in Parnell Square in the city centre at about 23:00 local time.
The two friends then went to the La Mirage disco on Parnell Street.
In the club, they met two men they knew and stayed in their company until the group left the building shortly after 02:00 the following morning.
The victim and her friend parted company at that point, but Ms Smith stayed talking to the two men for some time.
'Changing associations'
All three then walked to a nearby taxi rank on O’Connell Street.
The two men got a taxi to Ballymun in north Dublin but Ms Smith walked on past the Gresham Hotel towards O’Connell Street Bridge.
She did not make it home and was subsequently reported missing by her husband.
Her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain on 3 April 1988, close to Glencree and Enniskerry.
"Antoinette was a mother of two young children - Lisa who was only seven years old and Rachel who was four years old at the time of their mother’s disappearance," a garda statement said.
"Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward."
They added that relationships and associations "may have changed over the years" and said they would treat anyone assisting the investigation "in a sensitive manner".