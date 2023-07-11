Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Ireland in 1987 have renewed their appeal for information on the 36th anniversary of her disappearance.

Antoinette Smith, a 27-year-old mother of two young children, went missing hours after she attended David Bowie's Slane concert on 11 July 1987.

Her remains were found on a mountain near the border between County Dublin and County Wicklow nine months later.

Gardaí (Irish police) have urged anyone with information to contact them.

In their appeal, officers said Ms Smith attended the concert in County Meath with a friend and the pair returned to Dublin by bus that same Saturday evening.

Their bus arrived in Parnell Square in the city centre at about 23:00 local time.

The two friends then went to the La Mirage disco on Parnell Street.

In the club, they met two men they knew and stayed in their company until the group left the building shortly after 02:00 the following morning.

The victim and her friend parted company at that point, but Ms Smith stayed talking to the two men for some time.