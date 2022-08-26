Nottinghamshire welcomes 800 Ukrainian refugees
More than 800 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Nottinghamshire since the Russian invasion began six months ago, the county council says.
A further 642 are due to arrive in the coming months as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.
The authority has introduced a number of schemes to help refugees settle in the county.
These include a £200 welcome payment for every refugee and a six-month free travel pass for the county's public transport.
'Incredible' response
John Cottee, the council's cabinet member for communities, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was grateful for the contribution made by individuals and voluntary groups.
He said: "A special thanks to all those who have opened up their doors to welcome Ukrainian guests into their homes.
"The response from local communities has been incredible, with new hosts coming forward all the time.
“As a county council, we have been working closely with partners to help the Homes for Ukraine scheme run as smoothly as possible.
"We are helping with access to benefits, healthcare, employment, language and other support.”
Nottingham City Council said it was unable to provide a figure for the number of refugees currently in or due to arrive in the city.