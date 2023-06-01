A woman whose body was found in the River Severn has been officially named by police.

The family of 34-year-old Natalie Dean who was from Ford, Shropshire, said they were "distraught" by their loss.

A murder investigation was launched by Dyfed Powys Police after her body was discovered in the river outside Llanidloes, Powys at 16:00 BST on 28 May.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.