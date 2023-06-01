Body found in River Severn is identified by police
At a glance
Dyfed Powys Police have identified the body found in the river Severn as Natalie Dean
The 34-year-old's body was discovered outside Llanidloes, Powys
In a tribute, her family said they were "distraught" by the loss
A woman whose body was found in the River Severn has been officially named by police.
The family of 34-year-old Natalie Dean who was from Ford, Shropshire, said they were "distraught" by their loss.
A murder investigation was launched by Dyfed Powys Police after her body was discovered in the river outside Llanidloes, Powys at 16:00 BST on 28 May.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
In a tribute the family said: "We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean and she will be missed by us all.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family."
Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage of a man and a woman in Llanidloes or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen on Saturday or Sunday.
The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins (164cm) of small build with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist.
She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.
The man is described as white, approximately 6ft (182cm), with a stocky build, with dreadlocks and a dark coloured bandana.
He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and had a black bag with a single strap.
He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.