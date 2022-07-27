The majority of people who responded to a public consultation into plans to rewild parts of a city park say they are in favour of the scheme.

New habitats like woodlands, grasslands, wetland, scrubland, and community orchards will be created at Allestree Park in Derby.

Dr Jo Smith, CEO at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said she was "thrilled" with the amount of local residents having their say on the plans for the park.

More than 2,000 people have given their views and ideas about how the 320-acre park could look when it is transformed into the UK’s largest urban rewilding space.