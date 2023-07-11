The Isle of Man has claimed five gold medals on day three of the Island Games in Guernsey.

Peter Allen dazzled in the pool, while Rachael Franklin held on to her 1,500m title in athletics.

Joe Harris triumphed in the men's javelin and the women's mountain bike criterium team were also victorious.

Other medals, including in archery, added 10 to the island's tally, putting them back in third place in the overall standings.