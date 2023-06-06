The couple had been married for 53 years and have one son.

Mr Mizon said Diana was the "love of his life".

"I've not been on holiday since Di passed away," he said.

"I'd really like to go back to some of the places that we used to visit - Guernsey, Jersey and the Midlands - which hold so many great memories."

He was also planning on donating some of the money to charity.

"I'm on the waiting list for a guide dog, which would really help me as I don't see or walk very well, and they'd be a great companion," he said.

"First, I think I’ll treat myself to a nice whisky to celebrate and just take it all in."

He was among many people collecting their cheques at Chelmsford's Riverside Leisure Centre.