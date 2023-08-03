"Some of it is housing and the cost," she told the BBC.

"I think the other thing is the shift work. I think undoubtedly if people can work somewhere and not have to work unsocial hours that's certainly more attractive.

"[But] I also think there's a misconception about what we do."

The hospice is holding a series of "career open days" from Saturday until Sunday 13 August.

Ms Boyd said they would help show people the details of what the job involves.

A lack of such events in recent years had been down to the Covid-19 pandemic and a recent relocation of the hospice, she said.

"We've got a really good supportive workforce, but at the end of the day we are an aging workforce, people are wanting to retire, people's circumstances change, they move off island," she added.