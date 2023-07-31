Officials have issued a reminder about the importance of smoke alarms after a family escaped a fire that badly damaged a house in Leicester.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Victoria Road East on Sunday to the blaze, which caused "significant damage" to the upstairs of the property.

Smoke alarms were only installed on each floor of the house a week prior to the fire.

But, before they melted, they alerted the occupier, allowing them to leave with their children.