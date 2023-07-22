Amy discovered the first lump in April, a day before she was due to fly on her honeymoon to the Maldives with husband Ben.

Appearing on Coppafeel's, external Instagram chat with Erin Kennedy, Amy said: "I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment.

"But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours.

"After my mastectomy, unfortunately they found even more tumours. Then they found another type of cancer."

Amy said she was told she needed chemotherapy, which made her "scared".