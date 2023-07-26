An application has been made to tear down the last surviving "slum" house in Leicester.

The two-storey brick properties were built around small courtyards about 200 years ago, but most were demolished in the mid-20th Century.

The derelict house is part of a series of houses on Belgrave Gate that a business owner wants to replace with modern shops, flats and a warehouse.

Raj Patel told the city council the buildings were “in a state of considerable disrepair” and the viability of refurbishment was “highly questionable”.