Irish actress Nicola Coughlan wore a dress in the new Barbie film designed in the likeness of her childhood Barbie doll, her sister has told the BBC.

The Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress has a brief role as Diplomat Barbie in the film, which was released on Friday.

Her sister Clodagh Coughlan said Nicola has a voice in what type of costume she wore for her role.

"When she got the role - so it's a cameo, you know - she's in one big piece," Clodagh said,

"She spoke with the costume designer who kind of asked her to collaborate on what it was she would like her Barbie to wear.

"So when Nicola was young she had, I think it was Sparkle Eyes Barbie was the name, and she wears a gorgeous silver dress with the big pink puffy sleeves.

"So they made the costume for her in the likeness of her own Barbie."