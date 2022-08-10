The Western Isles is to hold its first comic convention.

Outer Hebrides Comic Con - OH!CON - is to feature cosplay, virtual reality sessions and workshops on comic book writing and illustration.

Guests confirmed so far include Ben Aaronovitch, author of Rivers of London and Doctor Who stories, graphic novelist Gary Chudleigh and illustrator Tanya Roberts, whose clients have included DreamWorks and Disney.

Events will be held on 29 October at Stornoway's town hall, library and An Lanntair arts venue.

Activities are also to be held in schools across the islands supported by the local library service.

Organisers said the comic con would be aimed at families and enthusiasts of all ages.

Kathleen Milne, manager of Western Isles Libraries, said: “Comic Cons are so entertaining and inclusive and we can’t wait to host the very first OH!CON.

"We are looking forward to everyone coming in cosplay on the day and hope to see the streets of Stornoway filled with super-heroes, fantasy characters, science fiction villains and creatures of all kinds.”