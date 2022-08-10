Isles to hold first comic convention
At a glance
The Western Isles is getting its first comic con
OH!CON is to be held at venues in Lewis on 29 October
Organisers said it would be aimed at fans of all ages of comics, sci-fi, fantasy and cosplay
Guests confirmed so far include author Ben Aaronovitch and illustrator Tanya Roberts
- Published
The Western Isles is to hold its first comic convention.
Outer Hebrides Comic Con - OH!CON - is to feature cosplay, virtual reality sessions and workshops on comic book writing and illustration.
Guests confirmed so far include Ben Aaronovitch, author of Rivers of London and Doctor Who stories, graphic novelist Gary Chudleigh and illustrator Tanya Roberts, whose clients have included DreamWorks and Disney.
Events will be held on 29 October at Stornoway's town hall, library and An Lanntair arts venue.
Activities are also to be held in schools across the islands supported by the local library service.
Organisers said the comic con would be aimed at families and enthusiasts of all ages.
Kathleen Milne, manager of Western Isles Libraries, said: “Comic Cons are so entertaining and inclusive and we can’t wait to host the very first OH!CON.
"We are looking forward to everyone coming in cosplay on the day and hope to see the streets of Stornoway filled with super-heroes, fantasy characters, science fiction villains and creatures of all kinds.”