More towns and villages in Cornwall are part of a scheme being rolled out to reduce urban speed limits from 30mph to 20mph (48km/h to 32km/h).

Areas including Falmouth, Tintagel, Ponsanooth and Camelford are among the first places to see the speed limit reductions brought in.

Phase one of the rollout, external comes after an initial consultation prompted by 150 requests made to Cornwall Council to reduce the limit.

Cornwall Council said it was reviewing all roads with 30mph speed limits, with the intention to reduce them to 20mph.