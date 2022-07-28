London's Night Tube will run a full service from Friday, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

Piccadilly line services will resume running through the night on Fridays and Saturdays.

This will mean the full Night Tube network will be running for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mayor of London said the service was "at the heart of my vision to build a better and safer London for everyone".