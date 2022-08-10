A dog owner has thanked people who tried in vain to save his pet which was "sucked into fast flowing water" and into an underground culvert.

Mountain rescue and cave rescue volunteers were among about 50 people involved in the search for Cai Dixon's dog, Jed.

He disappeared into the culvert near Maenofferen slate quarry at Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, on Sunday.

Although Jed died in the incident, Cai said he wanted to say a "massive thank you to every single person that ran up the quarry to help us".

"Can’t express how me and me mam are feeling," he added.

South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team, which was involved in the callout, external, passed on its condolences.