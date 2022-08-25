Flag raising to mark second Nottinghamshire Day
The county's flag will be raised later to mark the second Nottinghamshire Day.
Newark Castle, one of the county’s best-known historic attractions, will host a ceremony led by Nottinghamshire County Council.
Nottinghamshire Day is intended to recognise and celebrate people, heritage, arts, culture, world-famous legends and sporting pedigree.
The flag event will be attended by Newark MP Robert Jenrick and the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Sir John Peace.
Representatives from across the county’s district and borough councils will also be present.
The flag raising will be followed by the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival in Sherwood Forest on Saturday.
Nottingham R&B artist Rob Green will host and headline the music event, which includes 15 acts - all from the county.
The festival, at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre near Edwinstowe, runs from 11:00 to 20:00 BST and is free to attend - though parking charges will be in force.