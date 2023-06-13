A 27-year-old rugby player who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch needed 17 minutes of CPR to be saved.

Steff Howells, a player for Cardiff's Clwb Rygbi Cymry Caerdydd, said he did not expect to spend days in hospital fighting for his life.

But he fell unconscious in October 2022 despite being described as "one of the fittest men on the pitch".

He is urging more people to learn or update their CPR skills.