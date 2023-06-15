A man has been arrested following a fatal collision between a motorcyclist and a van.

The incident happened around 09:00 BST on Thursday in Smart's Heath Road, Woking, Surrey.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

A 31-year-old man, who was driving a white Toyata van, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving and causing death whilst being unlicensed and uninsured.