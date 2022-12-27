A motorist has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car.

A 37-year-old man died at the scene on the A469 between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly county at about 20:30 GMT on Monday.

Gwent Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Herefordshire on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are asking any motorists with dashcam footage who used the A469 between 19:30 GMT and 21:00 GMT to contact them.