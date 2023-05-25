One of the UK's biggest drug barons died after refusing to take medication or have treatment for a long-standing heart condition, an inquest heard.

Johnny Kock, 75, was a prisoner in HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, when he died on 16 August 2021.

In October 2014, he was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 25 years for shipping drugs.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of death from natural causes after a Home Office pathologist said his death was due to cardiac failure.