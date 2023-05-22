A review to decide the scope of the inquest into the deaths of 27 cancer patients treated by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson will be held on 9 June.

Judge Richard Foster indicated the review would investigate a wide range of failings that might have prevented Paterson's actions being discovered sooner.

Paterson performed an unrecognised cleavage sparing surgery that left breast tissue behind and which could have led to cancers returning.

The final inquest is expected to be held in October 2024 at Birmingham Coroner's court and last for nearly a year.