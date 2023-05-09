Ireland's Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth will compete for a place in competition's final later.

The Dublin band will perform their song We Are One during the first semi-final at Liverpool's M&S Arena.

Of the 15 acts taking part in Tuesday's semi-final, only 10 will progress to the grand final on Saturday.

Wild Youth will perform sixth, and face competition from bookies' favourites Sweden and Finland who are in the same round.

The other countries completing the billing are Norway, Malta, Serbia, Latvia, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Czechia and the Netherlands.

Despite a record seven wins in the competition's near 70 year history, Ireland last qualified for the Eurovision live final in 2018 with Ryan O'Shaughnessy and his song Together.

Wild Youth frontman Conor O'Donohoe said the band will bring a "big and bold" performance to break the unlucky streak.

"We are feeling excited and a little nervous, but good nerves, I think," he told RTÉ Entertainment, external.

"We can't wait to get on the stage, and we just want to do everyone in Ireland proud."