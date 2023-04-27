More than 2kg of the drug monkey dust has been seized from two packages due to be delivered to addresses in Stoke-on-Trent, police say.

The parcels were taken in for testing by officers on 19 April and found to contain the Class B substance.

Two men from the city volunteered to be interviewed about the items, according to the Staffordshire force.

It added more detail could not be shared for operational reasons.

Targeting the supply of monkey dust in the area remained a priority, Ch Insp Rob Hessell said.

“We recognise the lasting and damaging impact these drugs have on vulnerable members of our communities," he added.

In 2018, local emergency workers warned use of the drug was at epidemic levels while in 2022 there were calls to have the substance reclassified as a Class A drug.