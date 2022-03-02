Thieves have been warned to take care after the theft of a radioactive device from a van in Drogheda, County Louth.

It was stolen from a parked van in the Highlands area of the town sometime between 18:00 GMT on Monday night and 06:30 GMT on Tuesday morning.

It was stored in a bright yellow case with the trefoil symbol for radiation warning on it.

Noel Byrne, from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), told RTÉ Radio that it was “highly probable” that the thieves were not aware of what they stole “or the potential risk they have created for themselves".

The device - a Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge - contains a radioactive source.

It is used by engineers to measure the density and moisture content in construction materials, including tarmacadam on roads.