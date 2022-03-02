Thieves warned about stolen radioactive device
Thieves have been warned to take care after the theft of a radioactive device from a van in Drogheda, County Louth.
It was stolen from a parked van in the Highlands area of the town sometime between 18:00 GMT on Monday night and 06:30 GMT on Tuesday morning.
It was stored in a bright yellow case with the trefoil symbol for radiation warning on it.
Noel Byrne, from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), told RTÉ Radio that it was “highly probable” that the thieves were not aware of what they stole “or the potential risk they have created for themselves".
The device - a Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge - contains a radioactive source.
It is used by engineers to measure the density and moisture content in construction materials, including tarmacadam on roads.
Mr Byrne said that the nearer someone is to the radiation source and the longer the period they are exposed to it, the greater the risk of developing cancer.
Someone who kept a distance greater than 5m (16.4ft) and minimised their time near the source, Mr Byrne added, would see very little effect.
“On the other side, if someone opens the box and attempts to access the radiation source, they could potentially exceed the annual dose limit in 12 minutes,” he said.
He advised the thieves to contact An Garda Síochána (Irish police) and let them know where the device is or will be left.
He also said that if the gauge has already been discarded then anyone who comes across it should also contact police or the EPA.