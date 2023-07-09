The body responsible for the environment has been accused of threatening one of the last remaining red squirrel sites in part of north Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) plans to cut down trees in what conservationists fear is one of the only places where native squirrels are now found in Gwynedd.

However, the agency has insisted the work is necessary for public safety reasons, and to prevent disease in larch trees.

The Red Squirrel Trust Wales has called for more conservation measures to be put in place at the location near Bangor.