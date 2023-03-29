A judge is set to rule on whether a woman is entitled to win a National Lottery prize of £10 or £1m after a High Court fight.

Joan Parker-Grennan, from Boston, Lincolnshire, has sued Camelot, claiming the Lotto operator is "bound" to pay her a £1m prize.

It follows a “technical issue” during an online Instant Win game Mrs Parker-Grennan played in 2015.

Camelot disputes her claim and says it is only liable to pay £10.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Jay finished overseeing the latest stage of the dispute at a hearing in London.

He described the case as "interesting" and said he aimed to deliver a ruling in the near future.