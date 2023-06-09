People employed in London are £50,000 worse off since 2010 due to a "scandalous" lack of wage growth, claims a report by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The paper says the average London worker is losing out on thousands of pounds each year because wages have failed to keep up with inflation.

Mr Khan has called on the government to improve the economic situation in the capital, including increasing the amount spent on affordable housing.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.