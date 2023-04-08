Ipswich: WW2 air raid tunnels under school playground to reopen
At a glance
Three underground air raid shelters from World War Two will reopen to the public
The tunnels run under the playground of Clifford Road Primary School in Ipswich
Each of the shelters were left untouched until they were rediscovered in 1989 and transformed into a heritage site
The school is hosting an opening ceremony on 8 April
Three underground tunnels used as air raid shelters during World War Two are being reopened to the public.
Built in 1939, they were left untouched at the end of the war and, with little information about their decommissioning, it was assumed they had been filled in.
One of the shelters was rediscovered in 1989 under the playground of Clifford Road Primary School, and has been turned into a museum and heritage site.
Two tunnels, previously sealed due to leaks, have recently been found and an opening ceremony will be held by the school on 8 April.
The tunnel system has room to provide shelter for up to 200 people.
During school hours it was used by pupils and teachers to continue with their lessons and was then open to the local community out of hours.
“Until you come down here you don’t understand the extent of these tunnels,” said assistant headteacher Kevin Speirs about the space.
The Clifford Road Tunnels Heritage Site exhibition displays numerous artefacts dating back to World War Two, such as gas masks, airplane shrapnel and newspapers from the time.
Primary school pupils now use the museum and heritage site to learn about history and World War Two.
Georgia, a Year Six student, said: "Sitting under our playground is a piece of amazing history I'm so glad we get to use in our learning."
Headteacher Steve Wood said that funds needed to be raised to reinforce the 80-year-old concrete of the tunnel walls and fix water damage, in order to best preserve the site for future generations.
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and Ipswich mayor John Cook will attend the opening at Clifford Road on 8 April.
