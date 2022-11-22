A﻿ man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash which left a chicken lorry overturned on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday night.

E﻿mergency services were called to the scene at about 23:35 at Crocketford.

T﻿he accident involved two lorries, a car and two parked cars.

P﻿olice Scotland said the 41-year-old male driver of one of the lorries was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment to "serious but non-life threatening injury".

A﻿ll the other drivers were uninjured.

T﻿he road was shut for several hours after the crash and reopened at about 14:00 on Tuesday.