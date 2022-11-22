Driver seriously hurt in A75 chicken lorry crash
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash which left a chicken lorry overturned on the A75 in Dumfries and Galloway on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 23:35 at Crocketford.
The accident involved two lorries, a car and two parked cars.
Police Scotland said the 41-year-old male driver of one of the lorries was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment to "serious but non-life threatening injury".
All the other drivers were uninjured.
The road was shut for several hours after the crash and reopened at about 14:00 on Tuesday.
Hannah Sainsbury rushed to the scene and provided medical support to the driver before paramedics arrived.
She said: "There were multiple loud bangs, at about 11:30, so I ran out to the street to see what had happened and when I got to the street I saw a lorry had got on its side so I came and helped.
"I'm a pitch-side rugby medic so I just thought I had better help.
"I dealt with the driver of the incident who was quite badly injured and just made sure that he was safe and as well as he could be until the professionals got here."
She said the scene was a "big mess" and the lorry had hit a house.
Dominic Smith, who lives in the village, said he came out about five minutes after the crash and saw one lorry on its side and a car crushed.
"There were chickens on the road and it was all pretty bad," he said.
"The lorry was carrying chickens when it toppled over and you had carnage, it was not nice.
"It was quite noisy with the birds in distress and a lot of dead ones."