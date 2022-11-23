T﻿he council estimated that more than 160 homes and businesses were flooded during the tidal surge of December 2013.

Flood walls are scheduled to be built by Spring 2023 - a year later than originally planned - as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project.

The project has benefitted from £43m in government funding.

It is hoped the flood walls and barrier together could protect more than 1,500 homes and 825 businesses.

T﻿he council needs to apply for a Transport Works Act Order from the government in order to build it.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Building something of this nature is disruptive, even if it is in the short-term, and so it is important that we understand what people’s views and concerns are."

The public consultation will close on 12 January 2023.

