Safer crossings installed at Skye Fairy Pools
Two new footbridges have been installed at Skye's Fairy Pools.
The waterfalls and rocky pools at the foot of the Black Cuillin hills are popular with hillwalkers and other visitors.
More than 180,000 people visited the area near Carbost in 2019, according to natural heritage agency NatureScot.
Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland installed the new crossings to help improve accessibility and safety.
The bridges replace crossings which had no railings, and the trust said the new structures prevented the risk of people falling into water.
An extensive upgrade of paths at the site is due to be completed next March.
'Habitat damage'
The completed bridges form part of the ongoing work carried out by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland on the Skye Iconic Sites Project.
The three-stage project will see the restoration and development of the Fairy Pools, Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.
The trust's Dougie Baird said: “Before the installation of the timber bridges, access across the burns was difficult in wet and high water conditions, causing habitat damage along the bank sides where visitors looked for a place to cross.
"Now the bridges are complete, visitors can enjoy safe crossings whilst the habitat can have a chance to recover. We are looking forward to the next stage of upgrading the pathworks nearby, which will further enhance this beautiful site.”
Last month saw the official opening of upgraded footpaths at Quiraing, a landscape formed by a large and ancient landslip.