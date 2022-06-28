Safer crossings installed at Skye Fairy Pools

Two new footbridges have been installed at Skye's Fairy Pools.

The waterfalls and rocky pools at the foot of the Black Cuillin hills are popular with hillwalkers and other visitors.

More than 180,000 people visited the area near Carbost in 2019, according to natural heritage agency NatureScot.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland installed the new crossings to help improve accessibility and safety.

The bridges replace crossings which had no railings, and the trust said the new structures prevented the risk of people falling into water.

An extensive upgrade of paths at the site is due to be completed next March.