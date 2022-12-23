Woman suffers head injury in city centre pub attack

CCTV footage of a man thought to be involved in the attackLeicestershire Police

Police are hoping to speak to this man pictured on CCTV following the attack

A woman suffered a head injury when a pitcher was thrown across a city centre pub.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was injured in the attack at a pub in Leicester's Market Place.

She was sitting at a table on the ground floor when the plastic pitcher struck her head, said Leicestershire Police.

It happened on Saturday 3 December between 22:45 and 23:00 GMT.

The woman suffered a cut to her head and concussion.

Officers believe the pitcher was thrown deliberately and appealed to identify a man thought to have been involved.

Related internet links