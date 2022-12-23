Woman suffers head injury in city centre pub attack
A woman suffered a head injury when a pitcher was thrown across a city centre pub.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, was injured in the attack at a pub in Leicester's Market Place.
She was sitting at a table on the ground floor when the plastic pitcher struck her head, said Leicestershire Police.
It happened on Saturday 3 December between 22:45 and 23:00 GMT.
The woman suffered a cut to her head and concussion.
Officers believe the pitcher was thrown deliberately and appealed to identify a man thought to have been involved.