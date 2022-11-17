The full list of more than 50 Irish politicians and officials who have been banned from Russia has not yet been received by the Irish government.

Russia said it had issued the sanctions against Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micháel Martin and Tánaiste (Deputy Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, among dozens of others.

It came in response to sanctions handed out against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Martin has described the move as propaganda.

He told a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that the government would not be deterred by Russian actions.

T﻿he government has said it has not yet received a full list of people banned from entering Russia.

Previous lists of officials from EU states hit by Russian sanctions have been left unpublished.

I﻿n a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said the sanctions against Irish officials were because Ireland "acting under orders from Brussels" was "conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign".

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, who is currently in Washington DC, has summoned the Russian ambassador to Ireland to a meeting in Dublin.

R﻿ussian ambassador Yury Filatov is expected to meet with the secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs later today.